Henderson Kentucky Christmas Parade Has Been Cancelled for 2020
In a sad turn of events, the Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade in Henderson, Kentucky has been cancelled for 2020. In a normal year, the annual parade hosted by the Henderson Shrine Club would take place the first Saturday in December but because of continued concerns surrounding Covid-19 in our community and growing number of positive cases in Henderson County, the tough decision has been made to not hold the parade this year.
According to a post made to Social Media from the City of Henderson, KY Government page, the decision was made after the Parade Chair spoke with a number of volunteers and parade participants who said they were uneasy about participating this year. The post reads in part:
Parade Chairman and Shrine Club member Ethan Evans said the decision was made by his organization after surveying volunteers who work on parade day as well as participants who prepare floats and other types of entries. It was determined that many were not comfortable participating because of this year’s health emergency.He said the Club has instead started looking forward to 2021.
