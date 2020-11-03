Henderson Kentucky Christmas Parade Has Been Cancelled for 2020

In a sad turn of events, the Henderson Merchants’ Annual Invitational Christmas Parade in Henderson, Kentucky has been cancelled for 2020. In a normal year, the annual parade hosted by the Henderson Shrine Club would take place the first Saturday in December but because of continued concerns surrounding Covid-19 in our community and growing number of positive cases in Henderson County, the tough decision has been made to not hold the parade this year.

According to a post made to Social Media from the City of Henderson, KY Government page, the decision was made after the Parade Chair spoke with a number of volunteers and parade participants who said they were uneasy about participating this year. The post reads in part:

Parade Chairman and Shrine Club member Ethan Evans said the decision was made by his organization after surveying volunteers who work on parade day as well as participants who prepare floats and other types of entries. It was determined that many were not comfortable participating because of this year’s health emergency. He said the Club has instead started looking forward to 2021.

Undoubtedly, this is not the way that we hoped our local communities would be celebrating the holiday season but it seems to be a sign of the times. According to the post made from the City of Henderson, KY Government, the annual Christmas In The Park display organized by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club is still in the works to be held in 2020 in Central Park. They say that the Breakfast Lions do plan to host virtual visits with Santa to take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 via Zoom. We'll share more details on that as it becomes available.

