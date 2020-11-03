HGTV to Film Christmas Show in Santa Claus

I think this is some of the coolest news that has recently been released. Santa Claus, Indiana is headed for the big time with a TV show on the popular cable channel HGTV. Plus, a couple of different families are going to get a nice surprise thanks to the new show.

“Surprising Santa Claus” will be a new special on HGTV. The surprise is that two families from the area will be getting home renovations. Talk about a Merry Christmas! Now, unfortunately, there isn’t too much information regarding the show other than the setting and the premise. It is still pretty fresh news. I even looked on the HGTV website to try and find a little bit more but, sadly, I couldn’t find anything.

I have always wondered why Santa Claus, Indiana was never the setting for a Hallmark original Christmas movie. I mean the story pretty much writes itself. That being said, I think that spotlighting the town on any channel like HGTV or Hallmark is awesome. It has a great story of how it was named and it is home to one of the best amusement parks in the world. Also, it’s the one place where Christmas decorations can be up all year long and it’s totally okay.

It will be interesting to see if the HGTV special will emphasize the Christmas themed town and use that for a lot of the show. Or if they will just make it another renovation show that has a cleaver title thanks to the destination of where they are filming. I guess all this and more will be revealed once this special actually airs. Which doesn’t seem to be known just yet. Trust me, I looked a lot of different places and only got the title and layout of the show. I guess we will all just have to be patient for the time being.

Source: Tri-State Homepage, HGTV