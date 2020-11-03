Online Auction Benefitting Susan G. Komen Foundation Underway Now

While COVID-19 has been front and center in the news cycle through the majority of the year, it doesn't mean other diseases have suddenly disappeared. Breast cancer, for example, is still very much a concern for many in the Tri-State, and through everything else going related to COVID, the Evansville Tri-State Affiliate of Susan G. Komen has continued to provide support and resources to those in our area battling breast cancer. Of course, like nearly everything else, those services require a consist stream of funding to pull off, and with the pandemic put a serious dent in this year's fundraising efforts, your help is needed now more than ever. One way you can help is by bidding on any of the great items currently available on the Affiliate's online auction block.

Bidding is open now and continues through November 15th. The auction features over 100 items including Kate Spade and Michael Kors handbags, a $200 gift card from the Diamond Galleria, various gift baskets, as well as gift cards from Azzip Pizza, and a year's worth of shakes or malts from Culvers.

Proceeds from the event will help the Affiliate not only continue to fund the research and treatment of breast cancer, but also assist local patients directly through programs like Komen Cares which helps cover the cost of patients non-medical bills, like a utility bill for example, while they receive treatment.

Check out all the great items available in the online auction, and be sure to place a bid on anything you like. Not only could you score a great item you could use yourself, or maybe turn around and give as a Christmas gift, you'll be helping individuals right here in the Tri-State fight breast cancer. If that's not a win-win for everyone, I don't know what is.

[Source: Evansville Tri-State Affiliate of Susan G. Komen]