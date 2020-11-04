VHS Holiday Online Auction Starts November 16th

Each year the Vanderburgh Humane Society hosts a benefit dinner and auction in May. It's one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, but unfortunately 2020 had other plans. Since they had to cancel that fundraiser they're needing to make up for lost revenue, so they're hosting an online holiday auction.

The auction will take place online the week of November 16th. The auction is free to join, and to bid on items. All money raised will help the VHS close the gap of lost revenue they've been facing this year. You can follow along on the VHS Holiday Auction Facebook event page, where they'll be previewing some of the auction items leading up to the week the auction takes place.

Our largest fundraiser of the year is an in-person benefit dinner & auction, typically held in May. That was canceled, of course, so now we are hosting a second online auction to make up vital lost revenue! The pets and people who utilize the VHS' services and programming are depending on us now more than ever before. Our mission forges on. Now, we need the community to rally together behind our event and help us to raise the $60,000 that this event normally generates -- from the comfort of your very own living room! Bid ONLINE on auction items all week starting November 16th. Bidding is 100% free. You only need to create a free OneCause account to bid. We will be posting item previews regularly leading up to the launch of the online auction!