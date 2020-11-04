Evansville Animal Control took to Facebook to ask for donations of treats and kitten formula. They currently have a lot of residents that they want to take extra good care of. You can drop off a donation of treats or KMR kitten formula to their location during normal business hours Monday-Saturday 10A-5P, and they're located at 815 Ulhorn Ave.

And while you're there, consider taking a walk around to view check out the adoptable animals. Who knows, you may just meet your next furry best friend! Did you know you can adopt directly from Animal Control? You can! If you aren't sure if adopting is right for you, but you want to help, you can also foster through local rescues. Many of which pull animals from Evansville Animal Control.