The Clocks Went Back One Hour, But Why Do We Change Time Twice a Year?

When the clocks go back an hour, and it gets dark at 5PM it can be kind of depressing, so why do we change our clocks? I did some digging and here's what I found:

This past weekend was the end of Daylight Saving time, and now it starts getting dark around 4PM. I mean I'm not upset about having an extra hour of sleep when I went to bed on Saturday, but I'm not a huge fan of when it's dark by the time I leave work. So it got me wondering, why is it we change our clocks twice a year?

To figure it out we first have to learn about Daylight Saving Time. Daylight Saving time is when we "spring" forward an hour, and according to Wonderopolis.org

“Daylight Saving Time was originally instituted in the United States during World War I and World War II in order to take advantage of longer daylight hours and save energy for the war production”

And as Webexhibits.org explains Daylight saving as

“The main purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight. We change our clocks during the summer months to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening”

So why don't we just stay on Daylight Savings Time? Why do we have to turn it back?

Well I literally cannot find anything online that says why we turn them back... so the only thing I can think of is so we can move that hour of daylight back to the morning? Which I guess kind of makes sense, but I'm still not happy about it getting dark at 4PM. What do you think? Should we continue to change the clocks, or just leave them alone??