Squeeze Away the Stress of 2020 with New Play-Doh for Grown Ups

Between COVID-19, the election, and life in general, 2020 has caused our anxiety and stress levels to skyrocket, leaving us searching for something, anything, that will calm our minds and give us a few moments of peace. That could be a walk around the neighborhood, or through the woods, or maybe even reverting back to things we enjoyed as kids, like Play-Doh.

I must say, there is something soothing and comforting about doing something you did as a kid. As a matter of fact, I keep a Mandalorian coloring book in my desk at the station along with a pack of colored pencils that I'll break out from time to time when I need to just zone out and shut off all the noise in my head. I've found that it really does help as it forces me to focus on staying inside the lines and making it look nice.

I'll admit, I never thought of using Play-Doh to find that sense of calm, but I can totally see how it would work the same way as coloring. It forces you to focus on being creative while you mold the "doh" into whatever creation you see in your head. But, maybe the idea of breaking out your kids' Play-Doh feels a little weird. Hasbro, the company who makes Play-Doh understands, so they've created a line of the product specifically for you and me. "Adults" if you will.

"Play-Doh Grown-Up Scents" is basically the same Play-Doh we all played with as kids, but with added scents any adult can relate to. So, not only does it give you the opportunity to let you get creative for bit, or simply squish it between your fingers like a stress ball, it smells far better than the original.

Here's the six different scents they offer:

As of this writing, Amazon is currently out of stock, however they say they are, "working hard to be back in stock as soon as possible." Use the widget below to keep an eye on it and to snag yourself a package when and if they get more.

[Source: AdWeek / Amazon]