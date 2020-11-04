It seems that the whole world is holding its breath as we wait for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election to unfold. Despite early comments by one of the candidates, a clear winner has yet to be determined and here's why: Early absentee & mail-in voting.

In key battleground states - those that hold the most electoral college votes - the ballots are still being counted. Each state has their own laws regarding voting and some of them will allow mail-in ballots to be counted days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by November 3rd. This means that depending on how tight this raise is, we may not have a clear winner for many days.

One of the concerns now is whether or not the ballots of who voted early - either in-person or by mail - are being counted. So how can you check to see if your ballot has been received? It depends on which state you live in but for Indiana and Kentucky, it's fairly easy.

In Indiana, you can visit your Voter Portal by visiting IndianaVoters.in.gov and logging in. You will be asked to enter your first and last name along with your date of birth and the county in which you are registered to vote. Once you are logged in, you can scroll to the portion of the page for "Absentee Ballot Information." This does include if you voted in-person but voted early. You are still considered to be an absentee ballot. If you are viewing on a desk top, the information is on the left side of the page as you scroll down and will look similar to this:

IndianaVoters.in.gov

It outlines the date that your ballot was received as well as the method used, in this case "EPOLLBOOK." It also shows that the ballot has been received.

Kentucky has a similar system at their website, KRSWS.sos.ky.gov. Similarly, you will enter your first and last name and your date of birth. If more than one voter with the same legal first and last name exists, you will be asked to enter the last 4 digits of your social security number.

Regardless of which state you voted in, having your vote count is important. If you did get out and vote - early, mail-in or on Election Day - thank you for participating in what is sure to be a historical election.