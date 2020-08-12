The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election is October 5, 2020. Here's how to get registered to vote if you live in Indiana or Kentucky.

Regardless of which side of the political fence you are on, I think we can all agree that this may be one of the most important elections in the history of the United States. According to the US Census Bureau, during the 2016 Presidential election, 70% of the 224,059 US citizens ages 18 and over were registered to vote. Of that 70%, only 137, 537 actually reported voting in the election. That is only 61% of the entire population of US Citizens. A few other quick stats for you from the US Census Bureau about the 2016 election:

15.7% of reported voters in the US were age 18-29

22.5% of reported voters in the US were age 30-44

61% were age 45 or older

24.2% were age 65 or older

53.6% of voters were women

These numbers indicate that the under 45 population is not letting their voices be heard. If you're ready to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election, you have until October 5, 2020 at 4pm local time to get registered and if you live in Indiana or Kentucky, here's how to do it.

For Hoosiers: You can register to vote online at IndianaVoters.In.Gov. If you are not tech savvy or do not have access to a computer, you can mail in your voter registration application which can be found here at In.gov.

For Kentucky residents: You can register to vote online here. If you are not tech savvy or do not have access to a computer, you can mail in your voter registration application which can be found here at Elect.Ky.Gov.