Learn How You Can Be An Indiana Poll Worker For The 2020 Election

The Indiana Secretary of State has shared information about how you can become a poll worker for the 2020 election. According to a recent post to social media from the Secretary of State, there is actually a shortage of poll workers!

Turns out, you can sign up to become a poll worker during the 2020 election.This is a great way to be an active part of such a monumental moment in our country's history. As a bonus, you can even make a little extra money doing it. So what do you need to do to become a poll worker? Well to start, you do have to be a registered voter and live in the county that you would be working. You also must be 18 or older, unless you are participating in Hoosier Hall Pass but we'll talk more about that shortly. The Secretary of State section of Indiana.gov also says that depending on the county, poll workers can earn up to $150. If you want to sign up, the Secretary of State recommends that you reach out to your County Election Administrator. You can get all of the info you need for your respective county by visiting the Indiana Voter Portal.

Now, let's talk about Hoosier Hall Pass. This is a program that lets 16 and 17 year old high school students work the polls on election day. The program is designed to give them a real-world experience demonstrating how democracy works in our country. There are some requirements that must be met to be able to participate in the Hoosier Hall Pass programs. According to IN.gov, participants must meet the following:

Is sixteen (16) or seventeen (17) years of age.

Has a written approval from their principal or, if the student is educated at home, the approval of the individual responsible for the education of the student.

Has the approval of their parent or guardian.

Is a citizen of the United States and a resident of the county in which they wish to work on Election Day.

Must satisfactorily complete any training required by the county election board and is otherwise eligible to serve as a precinct officer.

If you need more information for yourself or your child, you can view the Hall Pass brochure and obtain the permission slip here.

