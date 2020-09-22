Celebrate National Voter Registration Day By Registering To Vote

Today is National Voter Registration Day! Find out how to get yourself registered now.

I have said it before and I will say it again - this year, perhaps more than any other election year, it is so incredibly important to get out and let your voice be heard on November 3, 2020. But before you can vote, you have to register. So how do you do it?

Personally, I registered to vote when I got married, changed my name and got a new driver's license in 2019. That was a year and half ago, and while I was 99% sure that I did, in fact register to vote, I wanted to be 100% sure. So I checked at Vote.org and you can too.

If you are not registered to vote, it's pretty easy to do. In fact, since today is National Voter Registration Day, it's a great time to do it! To be eligible to vote, you must be a United States citizen age 18 or older by or on November 3, 2020. That means if you're 17 now but will be 18 on Election Day, you can still register to vote now and then cast your ballot on November 3, 2020.

Now that you're registered how do you vote early? I'm so glad you asked! I've got all of the details for residents in Warrick & Vanderburgh Counties in Indiana as well as Henderson County in Kentucky.

Regardless of your political leanings, make sure that you get out and let your voice #BeHeard.

