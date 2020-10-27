You Can Get A Free Ride To & From The Polls In Vanderbugh County

There is no doubt in anyone's mind the importance of the 2020 election. With the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the United States, people are doing their best to avoid long lines and maintain social distancing by voting early. And while a lot of us may not give a second thought about how we're going to get to our nearest polling place, there are many in our community who simply do not have the means or the ability to drive themselves to the polls.

Fortunately, there are a number of resources available if you need a ride to the polls on or before Election Day. The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party have shared a list of several organizations and businesses that are offering free rides in hopes of helping as many people get to the polls as possible. If you need a ride, you can contact one of the following:

Southwest Indiana Building Trades

Contact Madi Goebel 812-422-2552

Call in advance to schedule your ride or call day of

Dave's Taxi

Call 812- 205-8662 the day of voting to get a ride to your closest poll

First come, first served

Vanderburgh County Democratic Party

Contact Melissa Moore 812-604-3217

or email moore.melissa93@yahoo.com

Call in advance to schedule your ride or call day of

YMCA

Contact Grant Brown 812-453-4889

Buses will be taking voters to:

St. Lucas United Church of Christ

Memorial Baptist Chuch

Zion Church

While you may not personally need a ride to the polls, I'd venture to bet you know someone who does so be sure you pass the information along to anyone you know that may need a ride and let's get out and let our voice be heard!