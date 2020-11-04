No Two Cases of COVID-19 are the Same; Here is My Experience

I remember back in January, telling Doug about this crazy virus in Italy, and how it was making its way to America. He figured it was like swine flu, and it wouldn't really affect us. Now, I'm not saying I'm psychic, my lovely traits of assuming the worst and hypochondria just happened to zone in on the coronavirus.

Even before members of my family were sick with COVID-19, I was convinced that I had it. I mean everyday new symptoms were being added to the CDC's list, and I could easily have any of them any day of the week. I was so careful anytime I went out, but as it turns out, COVID found me, in my own house. You can read more about the backstory HERE.

Timeline:

Saturday, September 19 - My son Chase tested positive (With fever) My test was negative.

Saturday, October 3 - Chase and I both tested negative.

Wednesday, October 21 - I tested positive, without symptoms. I was tired, but the exhaustion that came on later.

My husband Doug has tested negative everytime, but he has been sick a couple of days.

So, where did my COVID-19 come from? That's kind of a science mystery. Did I have low levels of the virus, and it just didn't show up - Was Chase still contagious longer than 2 weeks?

Some of my symptoms have lasted 12 days (As of 11/3/20) and some of them come and go.

Symptoms:

Severe Exhaustion: You know the scene in Twilight Breaking Dawn when the venom is coursing through Bella's veins? That's how it felt, as the exhaustion took over. This was not like any flu that I've ever had. I wasn't even able to pull the covers up. I was very weak.

Headache - This is the symptom that keeps hanging on. Sometimes it's only on my left side, and sometimes it feels like my head is being squeezed.

Cough - I wouldn't say that I ever had a sever cough, but most of the time it had mucus with it.

Sore throat - This symptom is trying to hang on, too.

Heartburn - I already take medication for GERD, and this made it even worse. I had to double up on my prescription.

Diarrhea - I experienced this several times over the past 2 weeks.

Eye Issues - It could be dryness, but I can tell you that my eyeballs hurt. I haven't even watched a lot of TV or had a ton of screen time, because they just hurt.

Shortness of Breath - We have stairs, and just taking Harlie out to potty is still exhausting.

Taste and Smell - This is a weird one for me. Some smells are more intense, and other smells and tastes are just kind of muted. It's like the food is missing seasoning, and some things just don't taste right at all.

Dizziness - For me, headache and dizziness kind go hand-in-hand.

Nausea - I actually threw up on night, but that was probably due to stomach acid.

Memory - This has happened to me a couple times in the past week. For example, I couldn't remember the name for zip lining, or what you call people that enter contests. This is quite frustrating.

Fever - The highest my temperature got up to was 99.3, which really isn't considered a fever.

Skin Issues - My forehead had little bumps and it, and I had dry patches on my face.