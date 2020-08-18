The Landing – New Restaurant Now Open Along Newburgh Riverfront

A new restaurant is officially open in Newburgh, Indiana after months of renovations and construction on what was formerly the Edgewater Grille. The Landing is the newest culinary offering in Warrick County.

Located in the heart of downtown Newburgh, The Landing sits right on the Ohio river and features a wrap around deck with a breathtaking view. The restaurant is taking precautions to ensure a clean and sanitary environment amid the continued concerns over Covid-19 in our community. The hours of business are:

Monday-Thursday 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM!

On the menu you'll find a generous offering of dishes including burgers, steak and seafood. The Landing is located at 1 E. Water Street in Newburgh.