The ‘Going to the Movies’ Experience has Changed in Ways that You Might Not Know About

After a lot of thinking and then overthinking, my family and I decided to do something that we haven't done since before the pandemic. We went to the actual movie theatre to see a movie on its opening weekend!

Now, I know that a lot of you have gone back, and you are totally ok with everything. I'm kind of a weirdo when it comes to where I sit and whatnot. No surprise there, right? For instance, we have to get the three seats that are right in the middle but are all together. I sit on one end and my son Chase is in the middle. I just can't have anyone next to me.

Weird smells bother me, I never know if I'm going to freeze or sweat. I have to buy tickets ahead of time and actually make an appointment to go. You see what I'm getting at. I'm a bit extra when it comes to the movie theatre and throw COVID concerns out there, and well, we haven't seen a movie out since Avengers End Game.

Now, there are some changes that I was not expecting at Showplace East. I have detailed that below along with some things to keep in mind when you decide to go out to see a movie.

Nothing beats seeing a Marvel movie on the big screen, but I've grown to love pausing the movie, eating my own snacks, and finding the perfect room temperature. I certainly would not want to fall asleep at the theatre, and I could totally see myself doing that!

10 Things You Need to Know Before Going to the Movie Theatre If you haven't been out to the theatre to see a movie lately, here are some things to keep in mind.

