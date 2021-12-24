Christmas Eve is tonight and if you and your kids aren't in the Christmas spirit yet, I have something that will def get you there.

There's a famous line from the movie The Santa Clause. "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." This couldn't be more true when it comes to the jolly old man from the North Pole. Now, we know he has got a pretty busy schedule in the days leading up to Christmas, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have time to send you a free personalized video message to really get you into the Christmas spirit.

Personalized Video Messages From Santa

There's a website and app called Portable North Pole used by Santa and his elves to send personalized video messages and calls to people all over the world. These video messages aren't just limited to kids at Christmastime, but Santa will also send some to teenagers, grownups, and he will even send birthday messages for free too. Just log in and scroll to the bottom and choose the free video. Upload a photo and fill in the details about your child and where you live.

You can also upgrade to a premium account that will unlock even more video message options from Santa as well.

Can you imagine the look on your child's face whenever they see Santa talking about them by name? That's a sure-fire way to boost the Christmas spirit. You can find out more about Portable North Pole by clicking here.

Oh, and the fun doesn't end there. I found another website for Santa that your kids will love just as much!

How To Capture Photo Evidence of Santa’s Visit to Your Home

There's a website that can provide photo evidence to your kids that Santa was at your home, and you might want to try it just for the look on your child's face. CaptureTheMagic.com allows you to catch Santa in the act of placing presents under your tree on Christmas Eve. It's just as easy to use as Portable North Pole and you'll have all the proof you need to show your kids that Santa is real. Check out everything that Capture The Magic has to offer by clicking here.

