‘The Big 3′ Merge into Evansville Regional Economic Partnership

We are fortunate to have a lot of smart and creative people that live and work around Evansville. We also have several amazing organizations here in Southwestern Indiana that provide services that go hand in hand. What if we were to combine three organizations that promote regional growth and economic development into one super force? That has been a conversation since last October, and now it is a reality.

As of April 1, 2021 (Not an April Fool's Joke) the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, and Southwest Indiana Chamber have merged and is now the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. Each one of these organizations had similar goals and missions, so combining forces will keep everyone on the same page, and moving forward.

“In a very competitive environment for talent and opportunity, working together will significantly strengthen our region’s capacity to promote the unique assets of the region and increase opportunities for measurable success.” - Greg Wathen, Co-CEO of E-REP

Our region is growing rapidly, so it made sense to be proactive and pull these resources together, and establish goals and a timeline. In fact, the organization already has five goals they want to accomplish by the year 2025.

GOAL 1: Bring 5,000 high-paying jobs to our region

GOAL 2: Increase the population by 10,000

GOAL 3: Become globally competitive

GOAL 4: Reduce poverty

GOAL 5: Get healthier and improve our lives

Working together as a team, the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership promotes everything that Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties have to offer new businesses and residents.

“E-REP’S foundational principles are based on our commitment to equitable prosperity and to keeping small businesses front and center. We look forward to listening and learning from regional residents and businesses to deliver purposeful services that will enhance the quality of life and prosperity for all.” - Tara Barney, Co-CEO of E-REP

The Combined Mission

Promoting regional economic development and vitality through catalytic leadership, collaborative planning, and coordinated investment.

Using These Guidelines

Operates regionally

Commitment to equitable prosperity

Small business is front and center

Leverage the unique value of both the public and private sectors in delivering success

Advances regional prosperity and global relevance

Get our free mobile app

812-423-2020 | info@evvregion.com

INNOVATION POINTE | 318 Main Street | Suite 400 | Evansville, IN 47708

Check out This Million Dollar Evansville Mansion With Huge Indoor Pool This Evansville home is on the market for a cool $1.25 million, with a huge indoor pool.