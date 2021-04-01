State Parks Near Evansville You Have to Check Out

With the weather warming up all I want to do is spend time outside. I think it's because winter was cold, dreary, and COVID-19 made it extra hard to go out and do anything fun. Now that the weather is finally starting to warm up, it makes me want to spend as much time soaking up fresh air as possible.

My husband and I enjoy taking trips to different places to enjoy the outdoors. We love packing a backpack with water bottles and granola bars and hitting the trails inside parks. I was recently looking to find some ideas for some day/weekend trips we could take as the weather warms up and I didn't realize how many state parks we had near us. Do you know how many state parks we have located near the tri-state? SO. MANY.

I decided to stick within a couple hour radius of the Evansville area, and found several amazing state parks to go and enjoy this Spring/Summer. Check them out below: