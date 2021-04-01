Rex & Kay Whiteman Rescue Missions (Shaped by Faith)

It was such a blessing to interview radio guests, Kaye and Rex Whiteman. They both have served in the rescue mission ministry field for over fifty years. They have accomplished so much as missionaries in the rescue mission field and I welcomed them to share their years of experience on Shaped by Faith.

You will enjoy hearing how they were called into the mission field to serve God and to help others with a hand up. They were instrumental in developing alcohol rehabilitation programs for men and women and developing outreach services in Appalachia.

They both attend my Senior Strength training classes and are such a joy and inspiration to have in my fitness classes.

You can hear their stories of inspiration and hope on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM. https://womiowensboro.com/listen-live/

If you know of someone who is in need of Christian counseling, Rex said you can reach out to me and I will get you in contact with him https://www.shapedbyfaith.com/contact-us/