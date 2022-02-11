Teens Can Learn How To Become A Firefighter With The Chandler Fire Department
The Chandler Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Cadet Day Camp for teens interested in becoming a firefighter.
Do you have a teen who is interested in pursuing a career as a firefighter? Perhaps they have just always found that line of work fascinating. The Chandler Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a really cool event on June 8th where they can learn what it is like to be a firefighter.
The CVFD Cadet Camp will be held on June 8th at the Chandler Volunteer Fire Department and will be open to teens ages 14 through 18. The event will cost $20 and that will cover lunch and a t-shirt for all cadets attending. The CVFD says that they are capping off the day camp at 20 cadets, so if you're interested, you will want to sign up ASAP on March 1st.
This event will be fun and educational for those interested in the work a firefighter does. Plus it's not something that you have the chance to experience that often at that age. The CVFD Cadet Camp isn't just open to teens who live in Chandler either. Any teen in that age group can sign up to be a part of the event! You can find out more information and what you can expect with the CVFD Cadet Camp below.
CVFD Cadet Camp
When - June 8, 2021
Time - 8:00-5:00 p.m.
Where - Chandler Volunteer Fire Department
Sign up - March 1, 2022 on the CVFD Cadet Facebook Page
The day will be comprised of:
- What it’s like to be a firefighter
- Touring the Fire House
- Learn how to: Catch a hydrant, control a fire hose, recognize the different water streams, and use of extrication tools
- The EMS side of firefighting