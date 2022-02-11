Kentucky State Trooper Offers Stark Visual Reminder to Slow Down and Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
Several years ago, I was driving to Nashville to do a live broadcast at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. It was raining, and, as usual, Interstate 65 was a nightmare.
THE NIGHTMARE OF INTERSTATE 65
At the bottom of that downgrade past the Ridgetop, Tennessee exit, the highway curves a bit. I was in the left lane behind a big box truck that had slowed down--what I consider to be a no-no, especially on an interstate highway. I was able to move back into the right lane, but as I did, traffic was rounding that curve and there was a Tennessee state trooper who had pulled a motorist over. I mean, he was RIGHT there and I didn't see him until I got around the truck.
About a half-mile down the road, that trooper caught up with me and pulled ME over.
SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER
He said he'd noticed I was from Kentucky and asked if I knew we had "pull over and slow down" laws here with regards to emergency vehicles. I told him that I honestly did not know but that I always do that anyway.
He then told me that it had become a sensitive issue in Tennessee since, the week before, a trooper had been killed on Interstate 40 between Nashville and Memphis when a driver slammed into him during a routine stop. Horrific.
I offered my condolences and told him that I didn't see him until I got around that box truck and there he was and I couldn't get back over. We talked a bit about the fact that I worked at a radio station--I was in a WBKR vehicle--then he let me go.
A KENTUCKY STATE TROOPER'S CLOSE CALL
I was reminded of that story when I saw a Facebook post from a Kentucky state trooper who was posting about the one-year anniversary of an accident in which a vehicle slammed into her cruiser while she was working ANOTHER accident.
We're thankful that Trooper Burgess wasn't seriously hurt, but she absolutely could have been. And really, when I see ANY vehicle on the shoulder, I slow down or move into the other lane.
You just never know if someone's going to climb out of it at just the wrong time.