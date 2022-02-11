I was scrolling through Facebook early this morning and saw that my friend Farmer Luttrell, who serves on the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, shared a FB post from Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur. That post said, "Some BIG NEWS coming out today! Going to be a big day for our City! Stay tuned."

I immediately sent a text message to Farmer that said, "I'm intrigued! What is Paul talking about?"

He was talking about this!

Will Troutman/Beaver Dam Tourism Commission Will Troutman/Beaver Dam Tourism Commission loading...

That, my friends, is one of the most prestigious arts awards in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently announced the City of Beaver Dam as the 2021 recipient of the Governor's Award in Arts. As Heath Eric, who works with Beaver Dam Tourism on their annual schedule of concerts at the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre, says, "This is HUGE for Beaver Dam!"

And there's no doubt about it! It is indeed HUGE. Farmer and Heath both shared the same sentiment with me this morning. They acknowledge that it takes a BIG team and lots of work, but the Governor's award shows what people can accomplish when they work together.

Beaver Dam, Kentucky is home to approximately 3600 people, but it's also home to Beaver Dam Amphitheatre, which has a capacity of 5000. And, since its grand opening back in 2014, it has become one of the most notable hot spots in our area for big name entertainment.

The Dam has hosted Trace Adkins, Lee Brice, Tanya Tucker, Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, John Prine, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Bret Michaels, The Beach Boys, Night Ranger, The Temptations, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Casting Crowns and more.

In addition to being home to the terrific lineup of entertainment at the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre, Beaver Dam also hosts a weekly Farmer's Market, the popular FREE concert series called Sounds on 2nd, the 4-day Strawberry Festival, Oktoberfest and an annual Christmas Festival.

For information about the 2022 concert schedule, CLICK HERE!

