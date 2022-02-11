Kentucky's Bourbon Trail just got a little more delicious. Tomorrow, a bourbon years in the making, will hit store shelves. The really cool news? It's from right here in Owensboro.

First, some important history for contex.. Green River Distilling Co. is the 10th oldest distillery in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This evening, at a special event at the distillery, Green River announced the launch of its flagship Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This whiskey has been aged more than five years and is this THE first Green River bourbon to hit store shelves in more than a century. Of course, the launch has long been part of a well-planned and executed master plan. Green River Distilling relaunched back in September 2020, when it was revived in its original location in downtown Owensboro.

Some more tasty history for you. Green River Distilling Co. was founded way back in 1885 by John W. McCulloch. Green River Whiskey, billed as "The Whiskey Without Regrets," was well-known throughout the world and was considered some of the finest bourbon distilled in Kentucky. It even won a gold medal and the coveted "Best of Show" award at the Paris Exposition in 1900. Five years later, it claimed even more international accolades when it took the grand prize at the 1905 Liege Exposition in Belgium.

Over 100 years later this legendary brand is back thanks to Master Distiller Jacob Call, who's an 8th-generation distiller from the Commonwealth.

He's rightfully very proud about the product and thrilled about its launch. "For the first time in more than 100 years, Green River bourbon is flowing inside the walls of its original home."

Each bottle of the new Green River bourbon includes the phrase “The Pride of Owensboro” and there's no doubt that our city is beaming (and pouring) with pride tonight.

If you get a bottle, pay close attention to the details. The new bottle design pays tribute to some of the most notable elements of the past- horseshoes, rivets and the original Green River colors.

A limited release of Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available for purchase at select retail locations in Kentucky in February for $34.99. It will be available for purchase at the Green River Distillery here in Owensboro as well. Sales begin at 10 am CST on Friday, February 11, 2022.

And this is awesome news too that will put Owensboro on the radar of our friends from neighboring states. Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will soon be available in Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and even North Florida.

Exciting news for Owensboro and bourbon lovers all over Kentucky and beyond. The best way to sum up this evening's news is the most obvious, I suppose.

CHEERS!

For more information about Green River Whiskey, CLICK HERE!

