It's Super Bowl Weekend and millions of people will be tuned in to cheer on their favorite team and the rest of us will be showing up to the party to stand by the snack table. Both are acceptable behaviors.

I HAVE NEVER WATCHED ONE SINGLE GAME

I confess I have never watched even one full minute of any Super Bowl. I wasn't a huge fan of football growing up. I mean I loved football players and their uniforms but could have cared less about the actual game. Now that I'm a mom I love watching my sons play ball but still have zero interest in tuning in to Professional games.

I ONLY CAME FOR THE FOOD

Let's be honest a good bunch of us only truly come to the parties for the food. I will shamelessly plan what party I am attending based on what they're serving at their snack table. I have passed on many an invitation if the game is the only thing going on. The food is the most important part of it all. Having a properly prepared snack table will keep you from a certain social death LOL but really!

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

I have never actually hosted a party for the big game but my boys and husband like to watch and sometimes they might invite a few friends. I wanted to share with you all 3 recipes that are super easy to make and surely help you have a successful party with happy guests.

PIZZA DIP

Pizza Sauce

Italian Cheese Blend (bagged)

Whipped Cream Cheese

Garlic Salt

Pepperonis (or whatever you like on your pizza)

Crackers/Wheat Thins

I use a pie dish and spray it with a cooking spray. Take a rubber spatula and spread the cream cheese and a thin layer of Italian cheese blend on the bottom of the dish. Add pizza sauce spread over the entire and add the rest of the Italian cheese and top with toppings. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and cook for 20 minutes.

Use crackers or wheat things or bagel chips to dip.

Here's another option.

EASY MAC & CHEESE BITES

Box of Mac & Cheese



1 cup of cheddar cheese



6 tbsp of butter Make a box of macaroni and cheese and set it aside.

Spray mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Crush up ritz crackers and mix in butter and cheddar cheese and dip into muffin tins. Dip a spoonful of mac and cheese into each tin and sprinkle cheddar cheese on top.

Preheat oven to 375 and bake for 12-14 minutes.

COOKIE DOUGH DIP

16 oz. cream cheese

1/2 cup chocolate chips

powdered sugar or sweetener

salt to taste

1 tbsp of vanilla

graham crackers/sticks

or vanilla wafers

Mix all the above together but leave chocolate chips out. Add chocolate chips in at the end and refrigerate for one hour. ENJOY

