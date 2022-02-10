A group of talented performers has come together from all over the Evansville area to put on a performance of the musical Falsettos this Friday and Saturday, and hopefully, raise a bunch of money for a good cause at the same time. In addition to making you clap, tap your toes, smile, laugh, cry, and everything in between, this production of Falsettos will also serve as a fundraiser for the AIDS Resource Group (ARG) in Evansville.

What is Falsettos About?

I am a fan of musical theatre, but I admit I had never heard of Falsettos, which is strange considering how long it has been around and how successful it has been over the years. I don't want to give too much away, but in a nutshell, the Tony Award-winning musical follows the lives of a somewhat dysfunctional Jewish family in the 1970s and 80s. The story involves some pretty heavy themes, including infidelity, gender roles, and gay life at that time, plus the arrival and the impact of the AIDS epidemic.

AIDS Resource Group

Since 1986, the ARG has been providing a number of free services for people affected by, living with, or at risk for HIV/AIDS, with the goal of supporting, educating, and empowering those individuals and their families. And although ARG is headquartered in Evansville, they actually serve 11 counties around this region, including Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.

Falsettos Dates, Times and Tickets

There will three performances of Falsettos at First Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of 2nd Street and Mulberry in downtown Evansville. There is one show on Friday, February 11th at 7pm, and two shows on Saturday, February 12th, at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets for Falsettos are only $15 each and can be purchased online. Here is perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind - THERE ARE ONLY 50 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR EACH SHOW. That means there is a high probability of sellouts, and you shouldn't wait to get your tickets.

