Meet one (actually seven) of the newest guests at It Takes a Village - her name is FLORENCE, and she's a brand new mommy.

I think this might be the first time that we've had PETS of the week to talk about. FLORENCE is a beautiful girl, complete with the glow that goes along with being a new mom. FLORENCE and her six puppies just got rescued and arrived at ITV this week, but I think you'll agree that every day in a shelter is one day too long. As great as ITV is, they will be the first to tell you that a shelter is no place for a momma and her babies.

So, right now, we are looking for a loving foster home that would be willing and able to accommodate seven sweet doggies. If you think you might be able to help out, please go ahead and fill out ITV's online foster application.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

