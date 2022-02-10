Watch Illinois Dog Have the Time of Her Life on a Trampoline

We all had our ways of dealing with last week's snowstorm. For one Illinois dog, the response was to head out to the family trampoline and proceed to have the time of her life.

This Illinois dog is named Tessa and this happened on February 3, 2022 during the massive snow event. Just like Van Halen and the Pointer Sisters used to say...JUMP...

Tessa jumped like no one was watching, but most of the internet was. If anything, it seems like the snowfall on the trampoline is inspiring her.

If you liked that, why stop with Tessa. Dogs and trampolines for the win.

What's not to love about an Illinois dog living her best life? Gravity is optional when you're that happy with life.

