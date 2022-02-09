An adorable dog has gone viral for its striking resemblance to actor Will Ferrell.

Layla the Goldendoodle — a mix between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle — has won over the hearts of thousands for looking just like the Talladega Nights actor.

Twitter user Thomas Green shared a snap of his four-legged friend on the social media platform, insisting his pooch is Ferrell's canine doppelgänger.

"Someone said my dog looks like Will Ferrell and I can’t unsee it now," he jokingly wrote alongside a snap of the little cutie.

The pic quickly went viral, racking up over 264,000 likes, with many agreeing with the observation.

"I'm not saying it's the same person. I'm just saying we've never seen both of them in the same place at the same time," a user replied alongside a side-by-side snap of Layla and Ferrell, while another commented: "Every labradoodle looks like Will Ferrell and I stand by that statement."

The hilarious post also prompted many users to share a snap of their own dog, as well as which celebrity they think their pup is a dead ringer for.

"I think mine looks like Seth Rogan [sic] in this picture," someone captioned a snap of their dog," while another swore their "friend’s dog is the image of Ryan Reynolds."

After causing quite a stir, Green told The Mirror "it was actually a dear friend of mine who said that Layla looked like Will Ferrell."

"I just laughed a little bit and pulled up a picture and was like oh my goodness, she really does. It was a really good laugh, honestly," the professional DJ added.

Green got Layla in December 2021. He flew her out to Houston after he moved into his house the following month.

"She is great, full of energy, very outgoing, friendly towards everyone around her, and so much more," he explained of Layla, adding: "She is a lover, and always wants to hug someone as well. She likes to sleep a lot too, just like myself."