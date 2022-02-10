Thirsty? How about hungry? Owensboro welcomed a new smoothie and juice bar this week and our tastebuds are pumped.

HI! WE'RE NEW AROUND HERE

The 'Boro Nutrition just rolled into town and set up shop next to the WBKR Radio Station on Frederica Street. They are serving up some delicious herbal teas, blended smoothies, and energy drinks.

WELL-ROUNDED & BALANCED

Making smoothies to add to a balanced and healthy diet seems to be something that everyone is doing these days. It's super easy to blend up a bunch of yummy goodness in one cup and head out the door to start your day or even after you've finished a workout to refuel.

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING

Angel here and I have two teenage boys one likes smoothies and the other doesn't. He could literally live off energy drinks. The 'Boro Nutrition has delicious Energy Drinks and they're packed with natural caffeine, metabolism boosters, B vitamins, and Vitamin C. A lot of energy drinks you can buy in stores are packed with sugar and only give you a quick boost of energy only to let you down.

Get our free mobile app

A TASTY MENU

For those of you who have to see what you're getting yourself into before you try something we have the menu and let's just say it is full of an abundance of flavors.

Reilly Schnell Reilly Schnell loading...

Reilly Schnell Reilly Schnell loading...

There are truly tons of different flavors whether you like fruity or chocolaty you're in luck. I think I would want to order one of the fruity drinks just to see all the pretty colors.

attachment-271880978_138881511908326_8060376063998048854_n loading...

This looks almost too pretty to drink but makes me want to guzzle it down at the same time.

THE BORO NUTRITION THE BORO NUTRITION loading...

Rockzilla Shakes at Nat's on Main in Sacramento Nat's on Main in Sacramento, Kentucky just unveiled the newest additions to their menu. The huge, epic and delicious Rockzilla Shakes!

Bubble Tea Talk Set to Open in Owensboro Bubble Tea Talk is having its Grand Opening on Wednesday. What is Bubble Tea you may ask? It's a delicious drink that originated in Taiwan and is now sweeping the nation. And, soon Owensboro too!