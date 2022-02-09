GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Stan Pulliam Reveals He Was a Swinger, Part of Swingers Facebook Group

A Republican candidate in the Oregon gubernatorial race recently raised a few eyebrows after a 2016 screenshot from "Swinger Facebook Group PDX," a Facebook group for swingers in the Portland area, started making its way around Oregon political circles.

The snaps — four in total — showed active Sandy, Ore. Mayor Stan Pulliam and his wife MacKensey and included a note from the politician.

"Hi Everyone," the message began, the Willamette Week reports. "MacKensey and I are excited to be added to your little community. Some of you we have already had the pleasure to meet and we look forward to getting to know the rest of you!"

At the time, the swingers group had 536 members.

Speaking to The Oregonian, Pulliam confirmed he was previously involved in a swingers group meant for those who enjoy swapping sexual partners, but insisted it was a private matter between he and his wife.

Mayor Stan For Oregon via Facebook Mayor Stan For Oregon via Facebook loading...

He told the publication he and MacKensey "explored mutual relationships" in the past, but have since decided to "focus solely on each other, our marriage and our family."

The pair share two daughters: Lucy and Olivia.

"Ever since, day in and day out, we've worked as a team to strengthen our family and to create a better community and state for our girls and the hundreds of thousands of kids just like them, so they can safely grow up, live, work and stay right here in Oregon," Pulliam said.

Pulliam is a popular mayor and has campaigned heavily on the basis of his personal small-town values.

According to his campaign website he considers himself "a proud pro-life, pro-2A, pro-medical freedom, and pro-private property rights conservative."

"As governor, I will always protect your constitutional right to make personal decisions," his campaign promises.

Controversially, Pulliam previously campaigned as an ally to former president Donald Trump, routinely backing Trump's erroneous claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

According to the Willamette Week, Pulliam "has raised nearly $1 million in the race for governor," and multiple polls have him currently ranked No. 2 in the race.

The conservative politician has expressed he has zero intention of dropping out of the race after the news of him previously being a swinger was brought to light.