Park Your Hyundai And Kia Outside: 485K Vehicles Recalled Over Potential Fire Risk

Several Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been recalled due to a potential fire risk hazard. Here's what you need to know.

The Korean Automobile makers, Kia and Hyundai, have announced a massive recall for nearly 485,000 vehicles. This recall over a potential fire risk hazard is not one that you want to look past. Certain vehicles can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off, according to the NW Times.

This isn't the first time that we have seen recalls from these companies for fire hazards. in fact, last year Kia had a very similar recall. This round of recalls from Hyundai and Kia stems from a contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

According to the report by Kia, these vehicles are not equipped with Smart Cruise Control (SCC). They believe that the electrical circuit within the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may experience "a short circuit condition that results in excessive current, thereby increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire." The exact cause of electrical short circuit condition is unknown at this time.

The recall affects Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Get our free mobile app

The NW Times reports 11 reports of fires in the U.S. Thankfully there have been no injuries to date. Owners of vehicles affected by this round of recalls will be notified by mail on how and when they can get a replacement fuse installed in their vehicle. Additionally, Hyundai dealers will be inspecting the control modules and replace them, if necessary. Hyundai will mail notification letters starting April 5, and Kia will send them March 31.

In the meantime, make sure that you park your vehicle outside and away from any structures, in the event that a fire was to occurs. While we don't know the likelihood of a fire actually starting in your vehicle, this is a better safe than sorry scenario.

(H/T- NW Times)

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now