Indiana Cat Tries To Be Personal Assistant For Work From Home Mom [VIDEO]

When it comes to working from home, just like anything else, there are pros and cons. I was fortunate enough to be able to work from home during the height of the pandemic.

I say fortunate because I loved it. I felt I was much more productive and way less stressed. In fact, I wish I could continue to work from home, but that is not a current option for me.

Many people who started doing their jobs from home in 2020, are continuing to work from home as a full-time remote worker. The work place and the unnecessary need to be in an office to get the job done has been forever changed. Employers were able to see some of the incredible advantages to letting their employees work from home.

Some employees also welcomed the chance to have a better work/life balance by working from home. A more hybrid workplace setting allowed them a more flexible schedule. Granted some employees prefer to actually leave their house to go to work, other found this new way of working to have many perks.

One of the many perks of working from home was more time to have your furry friends as co-workers. When I was working from home in 2020, I found having my pets around was sometimes a little distracting, but mainly a huge stress reliever.

How important is your pet to reducing your stress levels?

Flexjobs.com explains it like this,

Having a pet has been proven to reduce workplace stress. If you're a work-from-home professional with a pet, you'll reduce stress in two ways: 1) working from home has been proven to reduce stress, and 2) you'll compound that stress reduction by owning a pet.

One Indiana woman's cat is going even further than just being a best friend and stress reliever. This cat wants to be her assistant. The cat has even learned how to use the file cabinet. Now, if she could only pick up papers with her paws instead of just knocking them off the desk. LOL

Does this cat really think she is helping?

Mary explained what her cat is really thinking.

Her name is Andi, she loves to look outside and when the draw is closed she gets mad and opens so she can jump up inside and climb to look out the door.

Andi has a lot to learn about being an assistant, but as far as a lookout, she's an expert.

