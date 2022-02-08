You’ve Got To Stay At This Dive Motel Next Time You’re In Nashville

If you're a frequent visitor of Nashville, Tennesse, I found an awesome and unique place that you might want to stay at the next time you're in town.

Nashville is about a two-and-a-half drive away from the Evansville area. Many in this area love to take a weekend trip to the Music City for concerts, sporting events, or even just a quick road trip. Typically we find places near Broadway to stay or nice Airbnbs, but I just discovered a place that is truly one of a kind that I can't wait to stay the next time I visit Nashville, Tennessee.

The Dive Motel

When you hear the term "dive motel", it typically doesn't sound like a place that you'd want to stay. However, that's not the case here. We all know that retro is in style nowadays and The Dive Motel really embraces that with each retro room that they offer. They have 23 individually designed rooms that will take you back in time. Plus, each room comes with a custom “Party Switch” that activates a Disco Ball and Dive Radio consisting of 4 channels: Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll, and Sleep.

Aside from the throwback rooms, guests also have access to their Dive Bar & Lounge and the pool. It should be noted that The Dive Motel isn't a place to take the whole family, as it is strictly a 21 years of age and over motel. So it would be perfect for a weekend with your significant other, bachelor or bachelorette parties, or just a weekend with your friends in Nashville. Plus, compared to the prices of other hotels in the Nashville area, it is pretty inexpensive to stay in.

You can learn more about The Dive Hotel and how to book your stay by clicking here. Before you do, you can take a little peek inside some of the retro rooms in the gallery below!

