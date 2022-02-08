Henderson Lions Club Offering Vacation to Gatlinburg, KY Castle, and More in 2022 Auction

After being forced to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic, the Henderson Lions Club live auction is back with several amazing items for you to bid on.

The last time the Club held the auction was February 2020, roughly a month before COVID made its way to Tri-State and shut everything down. That edition of the annual fundraiser raised $16,000. Like any non-profit, the group is hoping to exceed that amount with this year's event.

The auction will take place at Rookies Sports Bar at 117 2nd Street in Henderson on Saturday, February 19th. The night will begin with a buffet meal at 6:30 followed by the start of the live auction at 7:00.

Get our free mobile app

The Club has lined up some really nice items for this year's auction that includes:

A stay and play package at Victoria National Golf Club

A two-night stay at a deluxe cabin in Gatlinburg

A one-night stay and dinner package at Kentucky Castle

A Hometown Roots dinner package

Grand Old Opry tickets

Henderson Brewing Company Brewer's Experience

Stihl Blower and Trimmer

Apple Air Pods Pro

Big Green Egg Mini-Max

A Ring Doorbell system

Proceeds from the event will stay right in the Henderson community and will allow the Lions Club to continue its mission of providing eyeglasses and eye surgeries for those who cannot afford them, as well as eye screenings for local school children, and scholarships for local high school seniors, plus grants to area nonprofit organizations.

Tickets for the auction are $75 each and are available now through Club members.

[Source: Henderson Lions Club on Facebook]

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep