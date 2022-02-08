Do you have teens? The City of Owensboro is currently trying to gather information through a Juvenile Curfew Survey and you're invited to participate.

CAN YOU HELP?

The City of Owensboro and the Owensboro Police Department are asking the community to please provide information regarding the juvenile curfew.

According to the survey;

Owensboro-Daviess County currently imposes a curfew on juveniles under the age of 18; thus, prohibiting juveniles from being in public between the hours of 1:00 AM – 5:00 AM, with limited exceptions.

The survey would help officials gauge the opinions of everyone in our community.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

ONE MOTHER'S OPINION

Angel here and growing up my momma was super strict when it came to curfew. She didn't budge even a little. As I got older she extended the hours of my curfew but I was always required to check in with her wherever I was. For two reasons: One because she wanted to know I was safe and two because it was the respectful thing to do. I have two teenagers and I don't understand the need for them to be out all hours of the night. Thankfully, my 16-year-old son knows how I feel about this and doesn't ask. He and I have talked in length about what goes on in the late hours of the night and why it isn't a good idea to be out and about. Momma used to say "only trouble comes out at night". Now I do understand if someone is going to cause problems or get in trouble they can do that anytime but kids seem to find trouble at night. So this momma fully supports a curfew. I would prefer it be tiered to different age groups. For instance, a curfew for a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old should not be the same. Kids are kids and should be treated accordingly. We have allowed way too much freedom when it comes to our teens.

What Owensboroans Want to See Happen in Owensboro in 2022 If wishes were horses, beggars would ride, as the saying goes. But there's also a saying my mother used a lot--"Put feet to your prayers." So let's see if those two old adages can come together and make any of these suggestions happen over the next 11-plus months.

25 Hilarious Bits of Bad Advice You Can Choose To Follow or Not Advice, it's one of those things people are going to offer up whether you ask them for it or not. We decided to solicit bad advice from people that you probably shouldn't follow.