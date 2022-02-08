One of my favorite places to go visit and enjoy a fabulous dinner is Patti's 1880's Settlement. If you have never been, even if you have been, and you love Yellowstone, now is the time to make a plan to go.

On March 4th, 2022, Patti's is hosting a dinner and trivia night with a Yellowstone theme. So grab your fellow Yellowstone fans and get ready to head to Grand Rivers, KY.

Patti's is famous for 2'' thick Pork Chops, Mile High Meringue Pie, Bill's Boatsinker Pie, and their Flower Pot Bread! But, for this event they are putting together some very special menu items.

According to Patti's here is what you can expect at this cool event.

HEY ALL YOU YELLOWSTONE FANS! Join us for the Rip Roaringest Dinner Party this side of the Montana line. Grab ya gals or rope in your cowboys, dress like your favorite character and enjoy a Dutton inspired cocktail and dinner event with lots of entertainment. We will be sampling shines between courses to build your confidence for a Yellowstone Trivia Rodeo that's 4 seasons long. It's gonna be smoking--kinda like Beth in the Season 4 opener. Get your table now because they'll be gone quicker than you can take a trip to the train station!!

Kentucky Restaurant Offering 'Yellowstone' Themed Dinner After we rope ya in with that first drink, your dinner begins....

To purchase a table go to https://pattisboutiques.com.

Get more info about all of the cool things to do and see by visiting Pattis1880s.com.[

If you have been living in a cave and you know nothing about Yellowstone, take a look at this trailer for Season 4.

