No matter how you slice it, there are many great places to eat pizza in town. National Pizza Day is underway, and it's time to celebrate. We're asking who has the most popular pizza joint around. Are you feeling saucy? Cast your vote now! We all knead-to-know who reigns supreme.

Could you eat pizza every single day like me? Seriously, the best food item that has ever been created. I'm a bit on the fussy side, so my pizza usually has just meat and cheese. Occasionally, I may add some mushrooms if I'm in the mood, but my pizza is pretty basic. What are your favorite toppings? As basic as mine is, there are pizza restaurants that do serve it up better than others. I have my favorite pizza joints, how about you?

National Pizza Day

Pizza is one of the BEST food items ever and comes in endless varieties and tasty options. But, who serves up the best in the tri-state? Crust me, there are many great options! If I've left anyone off, it was unintentional. It took many hours to research all of the pizza locations. If I left anyone off, just let me know, and I'll add them to the poll.

Before you vote, these were the results from our 2021 poll. Do you still agree, or disagree? Vote below and give your favorite pizza place some love!

Top 10 Favorite Pizza Restaurants in the Tri-State Based on Your Votes

Well, now you can have your pie and eat it too when you cast your vote for the best in town. Tomorrow we'll reveal the Top 10, based on your votes. Good luck!

Let the Pizza Battle Begin

