Watch Missouri Trucker Barely Miss a Wrong Way Driver

It's a good thing this Missouri truck driver was paying attention. He just shared video of a near miss he had with a wrong way driver near Nevada, Missouri.

This video was just shared this week, but the incident dates back to last summer. Here's what the truck driver said about what went down:

Driving northbound in Nevada, MO when this car going the wrong way on the interstate almost has a head-on collision with me.

NOTE: some very NSFW language which is understandable when you're potentially watching your life flash before your eyes.

Not a laughing matter as this wouldn't have ended well especially for those in that small car, but I can't deny that it reminds me of the famous wrong way scene from Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Easy to shrug off highway encounters like this when it isn't you. My father-in-law was an over-the-road truck driver for years and I've heard stories about the near misses and accidents he witnessed. It's a career not for the faint of heart.

Fortunately, this trucker's close encounter of the wrong kind near Nevada, Missouri is just a sweat-inducing near-miss video moment and hopefully a teachable moment about making sure the on-ramp you're turning onto really is going the direction you think.

