Midwest Driver Shares Video of a Traffic Jam Caused by 5 Moose

Traffic jams can be caused by a lot of things. If you're driving especially in the northern regions of the Midwest, you can add moose to the possibilities as a new driver video proves.

This fun traffic moment was shared today by Jaymie Malik in Michigan. Here's what she had to say about her encounter with the Bullwinkles on the video share:

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience...I was going south to Crystal Falls, Michigan. The oncoming car beeped his horn,” she said, adding that two of the moose went east while the others went west."

These 5 big boys were not getting out of the way until they were good and ready.

You have to be careful if you ever adventure in a place where moose live. Wide Open Spaces mentions that an average moose can easily weigh 1,000 pounds. They also say that moose can be up to 7 or 8 feet tall. If you do the math between a vehicle and even just one moose, that is a collision that wouldn't end well for the animal or the car.

Fortunately, these moose found somewhere other than the road to run in and all's well that ends well. Never underestimate the northern regions of the Midwest to make the degree of difficulty driving spike thanks to wild wildlife.

