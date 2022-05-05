‘CLIFFORD’ is Indiana’s Version of a Big Red Dog, and He is Ready for Adoption

Okay, so maybe CLIFFORD here isn't red in the traditional sense of the word, but neither are red-headed humans - so just think of CLIFFORD as a human-kind of red. One thing CLIFFORD definitely is is beautiful. According to the vet for It Takes a Village, CLIFFORD is about two years old, weighs about 60 pounds, and is a Lab mix of some kind.

Pet of the Week Clifford loading...

ITV tells us that CLIFFORD has been amazing when he gets to go out on those free rent-a-dog outings. One of his recent renters said that CLIFFORD was "such a good boy!! He rode in the car well with his nose in the wind, bird and people watched, and was ready to give kisses and get belly rubs after his walk."

Pet of the Week Clifford loading...

CLIFFORD is patiently waiting to meet that special someone and find a loving forever home. Maybe that could be you? If you think you might be interested in adopting CLIFFORD, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

