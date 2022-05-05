The Owensboro Police Department is warning the community to take extra precautions with a recent increase in theft in the area.

LOCK YOUR VEHICLES

Angel here and last week I noticed a post on a neighborhood page I follow on Facebook that several of the residents were talking about a number of thefts taking place over a few days. Items were taken out of their vehicles. Among the things that were taken was a gun. Several of my friends were posting that their cars had been sifted through and a few of them even had items stolen. Many of the residents have Ring cameras or security cameras on their homes that have picked up the individuals responsible for stealing items.

Roxanna Webb is a resident of Thoroughbred Acres got a picture of them and this is what she had to say;

These two broke into my Jeep last night about 3:00AM on Pensive Court. If anyone’s camera caught a better picture I would really appreciate you reaching out to me. They did take something of value and I will press charges if caught!!

Stephen Perry is also a resident of the neighborhood and got video of them checking cars.

Several other residents talked about their experiences. One even caught them in their backyard.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS

The Owensboro Police Department posted on their Facebook warning the community to take precautions;

There are things you can do to avoid being a victim of theft. So many of us become comfortable in our own surroundings and forget to or don't think we have to lock our vehicles. We leave our purses or personal items open and visible in the front seat. Lock your vehicles first and foremost. Make sure to take your valuables inside your home with you. Invest in a door camera or home security system. There have been guys coming around door to door selling security systems.

And most importantly LOCK up your firearms. They shouldn't ever be left unattended in a vehicle in the first place they need to be secured in a gun safe or somewhere out of reach in your home.

