Senior Indiana Dog Looking For Low Key Retirement Home [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Tessa.

Looking for a walking buddy that won’t pull you along? Ready for a pal that is ready to mosey her way into your heart? If so, here’s your girl! Tessa is an 8-year-old senior beagle girl looking for a home to retire in. She loves napping, leisure strolls, and trying new snacks (as any good beagle does.) Being the senior beagle queen that she is, Tessa would prefer a single dog home. She can be picky about her dog company, but is open for a meet-and-greet to see if they hit it off! Her adoption fee is only $25 during our Empty the Shelter adoption event, happening at VHS & River Kitty Cat Cafe until May 8th.

Learn more about Tessa, or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

