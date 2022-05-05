Watch An Ultra-Rare ‘Zonkey’ That Was Just Born in Missouri

I knew there were donkeys and there were zebras. However, I was not aware that a mix of animal parents can create a "zonkey", but that's exactly what was just born in Missouri.

Get our free mobile app

This unique animal moment was just shared on YouTube by Rachel Trollope of T&D Donkey Rescue in Liberal, Missouri.

Yahoo News added some additional backstory and said that the foal's mother was transported from Missouri to the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University for the actual birth for safety concerns.

Biology Dictionary describes how rare zonkeys are in the wild. The World says they are a genetic rarity. The website Zonkey says that these rare animals are only born once every few years. The fact that this new animal was just born in Missouri is really something.

T & D Donkey Rescue looks like an interesting place itself. Their website says their "mission is dedicated to at-risk, neglected, abandoned, and abused donkeys. We provide each with medical attention to address any immediate physical needs, ongoing veterinary care, and farrier care. If a donkey can not be rehabilitated, physically or psychologically". The fact that they are now keeps of a zonkey makes them extra-special.

Missouri Barn Airbnb Hosted by 2 Bison Named DJ and Flo