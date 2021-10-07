Wild Video Shows Zebras Who Escaped from an Illinois Pumpkin Farm

What did my eyes just see? If I didn't know better, I'd think these were zebras running wild in Illinois. Shockingly, that's absolutely correct.

Here's the backstory from what I've learned after doing some investigative work. Before I tell you the how and why, check out the video that was shared on TikTok of these Illinois...zebras.

Here's what happened according to the Daily Herald. The zebras were apparently spending quality time at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch near Hampshire, Illinois. However, they managed to escape the confines of the pumpkin patch which is what led Illinois officials on a two-hour chase. Here's what they shared about the escapees and how they did it:

The animals -- a young male and female -- had mysteriously escaped from a pen inside an indoor zoo at the pumpkin farm, according to Goebbert. They then snuck out the rear doors of the building.

Fortunately all's well that ends well in Illinois zebra pursuit as the fleeing animals are now back with the pumpkins.

So...if you had Illinois friends that claim they saw zebras today, they weren't pulling your leg.

