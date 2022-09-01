Nebraska Man Sets New World Record in Pumpkin Paddling

Happy September! Have you had your first pumpkin spice latte yet? Went to a pumpkin patch? Floated in a pumpkin down a river? Wait, that last one? That happened, and a new world record was set in the process.

60-year-old Duane Hansen of Bellevue, Nebraska went into the Syracuse, Nebraska mayor's office with witnesses to declare his Guinness Book of World Record attempt to float in a giant pumpkin further than 25.5 miles, which up until this past week, was the distance record.

SOMEONE TELL LINUS HE CAN RIDE IN THE GREAT PUMPKIN

I don't think the mayor was exactly aware that Hansen himself was going to be "floating" in an 846-pound pumpkin for this record attempt.

Here's what the mayor had to say:

Mr. Hansen is a long time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables as a hobby. He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and seeing another person attempt to set this record which is currently right around 30 miles. Seems like a unique if not slightly crazy

So this morning, on the banks of the Missouri River at the Bellevue Public Boat Docks, Mr. Hansen hopped in the pumpkin at approximately 7:30AM to attempt to make the 38 mile trip to Nebraska City in his 846 pound floating pumpkin. It is estimated that this trip could take approximately 6 hours. He had his wife, family and friends on hand to assist with and help document the attempt. A few of them were following alongside him in a boat should any mishaps occur.

Hansen's birthday was last Saturday, August 27th.

Hansen paddled/floated 38 miles down the Missouri River, smashing the four-year-old record. It took him nearly 12 hours to complete his journey.