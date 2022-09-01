Nebraska Man Sets New World Record in Pumpkin Paddling

Happy September! Have you had your first pumpkin spice latte yet? Went to a pumpkin patch? Floated in a pumpkin down a river? Wait, that last one? That happened, and a new world record was set in the process.
60-year-old Duane Hansen of Bellevue, Nebraska went into the Syracuse, Nebraska mayor's office with witnesses to declare his Guinness Book of World Record attempt to float in a giant pumpkin further than 25.5 miles, which up until this past week, was the distance record.
SOMEONE TELL LINUS HE CAN RIDE IN THE GREAT PUMPKIN
I don't think the mayor was exactly aware that Hansen himself was going to be "floating" in an 846-pound pumpkin for this record attempt.
Here's what the mayor had to say:
Mr. Hansen is a long time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables as a hobby. He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and seeing another person attempt to set this record which is currently right around 30 miles. Seems like a unique if not slightly crazy way to celebrate his 60th birthday, which was yesterday.
So this morning, on the banks of the Missouri River at the Bellevue Public Boat Docks, Mr. Hansen hopped in the pumpkin at approximately 7:30AM to attempt to make the 38 mile trip to Nebraska City in his 846 pound floating pumpkin. It is estimated that this trip could take approximately 6 hours. He had his wife, family and friends on hand to assist with and help document the attempt. A few of them were following alongside him in a boat should any mishaps occur.
Hansen's birthday was last Saturday, August 27th.
Hansen paddled/floated 38 miles down the Missouri River, smashing the four-year-old record. It took him nearly 12 hours to complete his journey.
