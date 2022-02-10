Evansville’s Ford Center Nominated For A 2022 ACM Award

The Ford Center in Evansville received a nice surprise this morning when the ACM Awards released their list of nominees.

The Academy of Country Music released all of their nominees for the upcoming 57th annual ACM Awards. Chris Young has the most nominations this year with seven. Miranda Lambert is making history this year by tying a record for her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Plus there are several newcomers to country music that have received their first nomination this year in some pretty major categories. You can see the list of nominees by clicking here if you're curious.

On top of all of the major nominations for the ACM Awards, there are also a few that don't really receive the same spotlight, but it doesn't make them any less of a big deal. Being nominated for the ACM Awards in any category is huge. This year, there is one ACM Awards category that features Evansville, Indiana, and we all should be excited about this one.

The Ford Center in Evansville has been nominated for Arena of the Year for the 57th Annual ACM Awards. That's HUGE! It really is a great venue. Plus, think about the shows they put on last year after a 2020 that we all would like to forget. Justin Moore, Blake Shelton, Lady A, Eric Church, and even George Strait all performed at the Ford Center in 2021. They are nominated alongside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. All of which are great venues, but what a huge achievement it would be to see the Ford Center take home the win!

You can find out if the Ford Center will win for Arena of the Year at the 57th annual ACM Awards on March 7 live from Vegas and live streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Congratulations, Ford Center! We are all pulling for you!

