‘Take a Pause in the Park’ with Food, Friends and Live Music

Evansville's Lampion Center, along with River City Coffee & Goods, would love for you to carve out a few minutes of your day to Take a Pause in the Park today, and every Wednesday in October. The aforementioned park is the State Hospital Park on Evansville's east side, and the hour-long pause will be from 12n-1p on October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th.

The Take a Pause in the Park Facebook event page says "If you are in need of connection, a bright spot in your day, and a way to be with the community… then come enjoy live music with “The Honey Vines!” This is a free event for all, so we encourage you to invite your family and friends! Bring a chair and grab your lunch from the available food trucks."

The Evansville State Hospital is located at 3400 Lincoln Avenue.

River City Coffee & Goods is a downtown gift shop featuring local, handmade stationery, gifts, Evansville items, & home goods along with a full espresso bar, pour overs & locally made pastries!

The Lampion Center has been empowering individuals, children and families; lighting their path to stability and hope through counseling, adoption services, and community outreach, since 1885.