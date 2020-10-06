Evansville Research Company Seeking COVID-19 Positive Patients for Clinical Trial

It was announced today that Qualmedica Research is seeking COVID-19 positive patients in the Evansville, IN, and surrounding areas to participate in an antibody treatment clinical trial. To be considered, participants must be 18 or older, must have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection within three days prior to the study drug infusion, and have one or more mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms, including, fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or shortness of breath when active but who are not hospitalized.

Those who participate will either receive an antibody treatment or placebo "drug" and will undergo specific tests to monitor health and how their body reacts to the treatment.

If someone has tested positive and exhibited symptoms for COVID-19, and are interested in participating in clinical research in their area, visit JoinCOVIDStudy.com or call Qualmedica Research at (812) 205-2475 to learn more.