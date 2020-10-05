See Inside Henderson’s New Chloe Randolph Advocacy Center for Victims of Domestic Violence

In March 2019, Chloe was found dead in the east side Evansville apartment she shared with her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, and their son, who was 9-months-old at the time. Police found her body in the closet with visible signs of head trauma, and "a deep cut to her neck." Abdikadir was arrested for her murder, and was scheduled to go on trial back in early August.

Determined to not let Chloe simply become another statistic, her parents and close friends saw her tragic death as motivation to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. They took a major step in their journey Thursday afternoon with the opening of The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center in downtown Henderson.

The first of its kind in Henderson, the Center, located at 324 1st Street, will provide a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the help they need to get out of the situation they find themselves in. Help that includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

The Center will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year long. If you or someone you know in the Henderson area are in an abusive relationship and feel you have no where to turn, call the Advocacy Center at (270) 212-1910. They're also available on Facebook.

The Advocacy Center is just the first step in providing assistance to victims of domestic violence. Plans for a shelter are also in the works which will give victims a safe place to live while they work towards getting out of their abusive relationship. No timetable for the opening of the shelter has been announced.