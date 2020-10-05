Vote For Youth First + Joshua Academy To Win $25K Grant From State Farm
Today is the final day to vote in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. This is an opportunity for 40 organizations around the country to win $25,000 in grant money from State Farm and Evansville's Joshua Academy needs your vote!
Joshua Academy is a non-profit education center comprised of a pre-school, charter school, and agri-learning center. If they win, the grant money would be used to provide mental health support for students by implementing a Youth First Social Worker and prevention programs into Joshua Academy. According to State Farm Neighborhood Assist voting page for Youth Resources & Joshua Academy, Principal Arveneda McDonald said,
“We call our students ‘the bright ones,’ because we know they are open to learning and shining with potential, but only 30% can read at grade level. Only 40% can do math at grade level. Why? In part because they are dealing with serious challenges: incarcerated or addicted parents, poverty, anger, depression issues, and more. The school needs a Youth First Social Worker in the building to provide resilience-building strategies, skilled resourcing, teacher/parent training, and a dedicated mentoring presence.”
To learn more about how Youth First & Joshua Academy would put the $25,000 grant to use, visit State Farm Neighborhood Assist.